Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") has announced that Artur Klinger will join the Everest Reinsurance Division ("Everest Re") during mid-to-late 2020 as Managing Director of Continental Europe, succeeding Stephan Knipper who will retire after 33 years in the industry.

Artur joins Everest Re with twenty years of industry experience, most recently as Chief Underwriting Officer for Property Casualty at NewRe where he has worked for the past 12 years. Artur will be based in Everest Re's Zurich office and report to Andrew Carrier, Everest Re Head of European and Asia Pacific Operations. His appointment is subject to customary regulatory approval.

Commenting on the management transition, Andrew Carrier noted: "Stephan has done a tremendous job developing Everest Re's business in Europe and we wish him all the best in his retirement. We are excited to have Artur join us, given his strong leadership and relationships, combined with his impressive technical and underwriting background."

John Doucette CEO of Everest Reinsurance commented further, "Our Continental European operations are an important part of Everest Re's global reinsurance platform. I look forward to working with Artur as we build on Stephan's accomplishments and carry on the journey to expand our operations, provide new reinsurance products, capacity and solutions most valuable to our European customers."

