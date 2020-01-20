The Success Story so far…1966 Americas in Florida with Jamie McGuinness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / Jamie McGuinness: a well-known soccer player who has played professional soccer for ten years in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, is now engaged with the highly regarded company called 1966 Americas. Many professionals within the game as well as journalists and pundits considered him to be one of the best soccer players around because of his strength, power and agility on the field.

As a professional both on and off the field, Jamie's soccer training required him to undergo a lot of mental and physical programming in order to achieve the extremely high levels of fitness he achieved to excel in this sport. Unfortunately, a number of athletes fail to achieve their own fitness goals because they don't have a trainer/mentor/nutritionist who motivates them and pushes them to reach their maximum potential. For this reason 1966 Americas, who are an extremely reputable company with a brand and reputation built for more than 10 years in the soccer industry, employed Jamie, to use his knowledge and expertise to help sports people achieve their athletic goals without any excuses or regrets. Jamie and 1966 Americas have developed their brand for all people who wanted to lead healthier lives by getting in better physical and mental shape.

The main aim is to focus on young athletes as well as those in the professional game who yearn to be the best in their sport. Jamie has a passion and desire to help/support as many people as possible to incorporate exercise and natural wellbeing into their lives. All of 1966 Americas clients have the opportunity to train like elite athletes. Education is a big part of the training process and the 1966 Americas clients get to learn that knowledge and techniques needed to take their physical performance to the next level.

There is a diverse range of clientele seeking Jamie's services. They range from internationally recognized athletes to regular people who want to accomplish their short-term and long-term fitness goals.

Currently, Jamie works with more than 200 elite athletes from around the world, and over 120 of them are soccer players. They come from the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, and from top D1 and D2 colleges to seek his fitness training services because of Jamie's experience and effective techniques in the game of soccer. Jamie has provided and prepared the U.S Virgin Islands Women's National Team for their qualifiers for the Tokio Olympic Games which takes place in July this year. Some of the most notable soccer players he trains come from the United States and El Salvador, as well as World Cup winners Andrea Pirlo, and David Villa. He also works with NFL players including those from Carolina Panthers and Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, as well as ex-heavyweight boxing champion of the world, David Haye.

Jamie has designed programs by taking the specific movements of his client's sport and genetic make-up into consideration. He then builds an individual program aiming to improve performance by increasing speed, power, strength and conditioning whilst also identifying and addressing areas of weakness and instability to help reduce the potential for injury. Jamie trains his athletes using functional movements, which mirror the demands of their sport. In addition, he uses the correlates of maximum heart rate (MHR) and rate of perceived exertion (RPE) to prescribe threshold workouts for his clients.

Along the way, Jamie is there to guide them throughout the process and make sure they stay on track. Part of the education that clients receive at 1966 America's is in nutrition. It is not enough for athletes to only focus on training their bodies because good nutrition is even more important. Jamie goes over all aspects of nutrition and how to achieve the proper balance of macronutrients and micro-nutrients in order to fuel the body the right way. Since nutrition is a tough thing for a lot of people, Jamie tracks everything his clients eat and tries to help them adopt a new mindset when it comes to food and exercise. Once they develop the mental toughness to make positive choices throughout each day, it will be easy for them to make other positive choices in all other aspects of their lives.

