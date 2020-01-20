OL GROUPE: ARRIVAL OF KARL TOKO EKAMBI

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce the temporary transfer of 27-year-old Cameroon international striker Karl Toko Ekambi from Villareal (Spain) until 30 June 2020.

This temporary transfer, in the amount of €4 million, comes with a €11.5 million purchase option plus a maximum of €4 million in incentives, as well as an earnout of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer (50% if the transfer takes place before 15 September 2020).

Trained at Paris FC, Toko Ekambi played in Ligue 2 with FC Sochaux from 2014 to 2016, then joined SCO Angers, the club with which he scored 25 goals in two Ligue 1 seasons between 2016 and 2018.

In the summer of 2018, Toko Ekambi joined Villareal, scoring 18 goals in his first season. Elected best Liga player of the month last October, he played 62 matches with the Spanish club, scoring 25 goals, and setting up 10 others.

The 27-year-old international (the 11th OL player from Cameroon) also played on his country's championship team in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. In 2018, he received the Marc-Vivien Foé prize awarded to the best African player in Ligue 1.

Toko Ekambi arrives at Olympique Lyonnais a time when the club is still engaged in all four competitions and will support OL's ambition to obtain the resources it needs to play at the highest level during the 2nd half of the season.

