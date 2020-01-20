Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQ9Y ISIN: CA8280621092 Ticker-Symbol: BRK1 
Tradegate
20.01.20
19:36 Uhr
0,225 Euro
+0,013
+6,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,206
0,225
22:59
0,201
0,224
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SILVER ONE RESOURCES
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC0,225+6,13 %