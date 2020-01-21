SW Innovative Holdings, Inc.: SW Innovative Holdings Acquisition of Next Dynamics Corp

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2020 / SW Innovative Holdings Inc. (OTC:SWHI) (the "Company") releases information regarding its acquisition of Next Dynamics Corp., a military technology company ("Next Dynamics").

The Company entered into a share exchange agreement with Next Dynamics Corp. on November 27, 2019, whereby the Company acquired Next Dynamics in exchange for a total of twelve million (12,000,000) shares of the Company's common stock after the Company effectuates a 1-for-10,000 reverse split of its common stock. The Company is also changing its name to "Next Dynamics Inc." to reflect its new business model.

The name change, ticker symbol change and reverse common stock split will become effective upon approval by FINRA.

ABOUT NEXT DYNAMICS CORP

Next Dynamics Corp. is an emerging global leader in designing and manufacturing some of the world's best military technology. Next Dynamics drives the future of military technology with its own intellectual property and numerous patents, patents pending, ranging from tomorrow's ammunition design, weapon design and retrofit patents that convert aging munitions to modern standards. Our scientific and engineering team brings more than 80 years of experience.

Contact Information:

Jerome Cliche

Vice-President of Communications

jerome@nextdynamicscorp.com

Info@nextdynamicscorp.com

Tel. 1 (888) 480-1632

SOURCE: SW Innovative Holdings Inc.

