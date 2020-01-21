My Country Mobile General Trading: Bollywood Actor Shawar Ali to become an ambassador for Callmama - Free Calling app from My Country Mobile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The agreement, confirmed by My Country Mobile General trading LLC, will see the Shawar Ali feature in marketing material for Callmama- free calling app, as well as leverage Shawar Ali's Social Media Channels.





It is the latest commercial deal for Shawar Ali since moving to Fashion Brands.

Shawar Ali is a very well known Bollywood start; he has done films with Shahrukh khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Popularity in Bollywood has seen viewing figures to a spike in the country since he had over a million views on his latest film "Anishchay" on the first day of release.

"We proud to announce that Shawar Ali will be a brand ambassador for international free calling app Callmama.com, Shawar Ali's endorsement will increase the popularity of the Callmama app in the Indian subcontinent." says Akil Patel, Director of Sales, My Country Mobile.

"It is our profession to assist companies by implementing effective communication channels; to encourage team collaboration, compliance, and foster premier consumer assistance, we have a secure interface for wholesale minutes, with over twelve billion minutes'/month capacity network. Our solutions are easy to implement and manage, which empowers your business with the immense competitive advantage to meet the demands of the global real estate. Collaborating with My Country Mobile is an excellent opportunity to access reliable and lucrative business solutions. We ensure that all our partners access immense value, terms, and conditions to drive higher profitability and growth," says Feroz Ansari, Vice President. My Country Mobile

About My Country Mobile:

My Country Mobile is a privately held telecommunications service provider, delivering high quality, cost-efficient, and scalable Wholesale Voice Termination, International top-up, Virtual phone numbers. Wholesale Voice, call termination, Voice solution, Voice traffic, telephone network, highest quality, voice services, unified communications, switched telephone, termination services, and SMS solutions to telecom service providers across the globe.

From beginnings in the year 2012, My Country Mobile has grown to be one of the World's largest Wholesale Voice termination providers, terminating millions of minutes every month. A team of highly experienced, enthusiastic, innovative, and flexible individuals inspires success and accomplishments over the years.

As a result, My Country Mobile carries over five hundred direct international termination routes and over one thousand interconnections worldwide with telecom operators around the World.

My Country Mobile is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. My Country Mobile has operations in the USA, UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, and UAE.

