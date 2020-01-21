Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ68 ISIN: NL0011832936 Ticker-Symbol: C43 
Frankfurt
20.01.20
17:19 Uhr
75,80 Euro
-1,70
-2,19 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,00
75,50
20.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV75,80-2,19 %