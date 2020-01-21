Regulatorisches Update zu Methylenblau MMX:

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals erzielt substantielle Übereinstimmung mit der FDA über Eigenschaften der zweiten Phase III Studie - nächste Schritte

Dublin, 21. Januar 2020 - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV (SIX: COPN) hat heute über Neuigkeiten zum regulatorischen Prozess von Methylenblau MMX berichtet. Das neuartige Medizinprodukt wurde entwickelt als Hilfe für die Erkennung von kolorektalen Läsionen bei Patienten, die sich einer routinemässigen Untersuchung oder Darmspiegelung zur Überwachung unterziehen.

In einem persönlichen Gespräch mit der US-amerikanischen Food and Drug Administration (FDA) erhielt Cosmo positives Feedback und erzielte eine substantielle Übereinstimmung mit der FDA betreffend dem Entwurf der zweiten Phase III Versuchsreihe, den klinischen Endpunkten und dem damit zusammenhängenden statistischen Analyseplan. Diese Übereinstimmung ist im Protokoll der FDA reflektiert. Der nächste Schritt wird die Einreichung des vollständigen Protokolls und des statistischen Analyseplans sein (voraussichtlich in Q1 2020) für die Schlusskommentare der FDA. Cosmo hofft, mit der Versuchsreihe in H1 2020 beginnen zu können.

Cosmo wird über den weiteren Prozess laufend informieren und hat sich der Aufgabe verpflichtet, diese potenzielle Verbesserung der Behandlungsstandards für Screening und Überwachung von Darmspiegelungen so schnell wie möglich dem Markt zugänglich zu machen. Effektive Früherkennung und Überwachungsdarmspiegelungen sind entscheidend in der Prävention von Dickdarmkrebs und der Reduktion der Häufigkeit von lebensbedrohlichem Dickdarmkrebs.

Über Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo ist ein spezialisiertes Pharmaunternehmen, das sich auf die Behandlung ausgewählter gastrointestinaler Krankheiten und die Unterstützung in der Endoskopie konzentriert. Die firmeneigene klinische Entwicklungspipeline des Unternehmens befasst sich speziell mit innovativen Therapien für IBD, Dickdarminfektionen und die Erkennung von Dickdarmverletzungen. Aemcolo wurde kürzlich für die USA an Red Hill Biopharma auslizensiert. Cosmo hat auch Medizinprodukte für die Endoskopie entwickelt und ist kürzlich eine Partnerschaft mit Medtronic für den weltweiten Vertrieb seines neuartigen Gerätes im Bereich der Künstlichen Intelligenz eingegangen, welches in Koloskopien und GI-Verfahren verwendet werden soll. Darüber hinaus ist Cosmo Lizenznehmer für die USA für den neuartigen Wirkstoff zur prozeduralen Sedierung, Remimazolam, und hat diesen kürzlich an Acacia unterlizensiert. Für weitere Informationen über Cosmo und die Produkte besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens: www.cosmopharma.com

Kalender

Credit Suisse Global Health Care Conference, London 3. - 4. März 2020 Präsentation Jahresresultate 2019, Zürich 3. April 2020 Swiss Biotech Conference, Basel 21. April 2020 Generalversammlung, Amsterdam 28. Mai 2020 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, New York 2. - 4. Juni 2020

Kontakt:

Niall Donnelly, Chief Financial Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

ndonnelly@cosmopharma.com

