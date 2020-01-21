Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857031 ISIN: JP3205800000 Ticker-Symbol: KAO 
Tradegate
16.01.20
17:47 Uhr
75,00 Euro
-0,50
-0,66 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KAO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,50
74,00
20.01.
74,00
74,50
20.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAO
KAO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAO CORPORATION75,00-0,66 %