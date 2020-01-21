Raised renewable energy ambition has been dismissed by the domestic solar association, which accuses president Miloš Zeman of wanting to destroy the Czech PV sector. In 2019, the country added only 7 MW of new PV installations.Czechia's deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, Karel Havlicek, has announced the country's renewable energy target has been raised from 20.8% to 22%. Clean energy supplies 15.6% of the nation's electricity. Havlicek said solar power would be expected to contribute 1.9 GW of new generation capacity by 2030. Czechia had around 2,080 MW of solar installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...