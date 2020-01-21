Unryo and TSP DATA announce partnership to sell multi-cloud monitoring solutions in Europe

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020, leading developer and provider of modern monitoring analytics solution for multi-cloud hybrid services, today announced that it had signed a partnership with TSP DATA, a leading ICT service management solution provider and operational support services solutions implementer in the Central Europe region. According to the reseller agreement, TSP DATA becomes a Unryo Platinum Partner for Europe.



TSP DATA, founded in 2000 and located in Czech Republic, provides services both locally and internationally. Management solutions comprise both telco, LAN /WAN and datacenter environment. Company's system architects have long track experience as members of international implementation teams, providing services for both leading European telecommunication operators and the enterprise sector. Typical product and solutions implemented include fault management, performance management, and application management systems. The significantly added value of the company is detailed knowledge of the market in the region as well as specific customer's needs induced by the local legislation. This implies the ability to respond to these needs and customize all solutions according to them.

Unryo's products include solutions both for Telco's and large enterprises, as well as cost-effective SaaS solutions for both ISPs and midsize businesses. Unryo Enterprise package is the first hybrid multi-cloud monitoring platform powered by Unryo Connect, the industry-first hybrid multi-cloud registry service (patent pending). Unryo Enterprise is built on industry's de-facto open sources, protecting users from vendor lock-in. It is loaded with dozens of monitoring integrations. Unryo SaaS is a powerful monitoring platform as a service. Easy to use, ready in minutes, feature-rich and secure.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TSP Data, a highly-respected and technically strong expert in the Service Assurance market," said Nicolas Souty, CEO of Unryo. "Both TSP Data and Unryo are focused on bringing Customers a cloud-native analytic platform that enables agility, flexibility and speed to market, adapted for today's dynamic environments."

"What is better? On premises application or cloud? We believe that both approaches are justified, and the combination of both approaches is often optimal for users. That is why we welcomed the opportunity to provide our customers with the unique Unryo monitoring analytics solution that will support both approaches as well as modern heterogeneous environment and multi-cloud services.…", said Antonin Pokorny, member of the board, TSP DATA, a.s.

About Unryo

Unryo provides Telco's and large enterprises with a modern monitoring analytics solution, powered by the industry-first cloud registry service, empowering organizations and service providers running state-of-the-art multi-cloud hybrid services and moving easily to the digital transformation. Unryo has perfect solution for both an enterprise looking for SaaS simplicity and for a Service Provider looking for multi-cloud agility. For more information, visit www.unryo.com

About TSP DATA

TSP DATA is leading provider of monitoring and other service level management solutions used by telecommunication operators as well es big enterprise organizations. Solutions provided include fault/event management, ICT performance management as well as application performance management. Our services include solution customization as well as integration with existing solutions

