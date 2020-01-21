Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Taiwantrade.com suppliers set off for ISPO Munich 2020 to seek business opportunities

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / The largest trade fair for sports business in the world - ISPO Munich 2020 will be grandly held at the Messe Munchen from January 26 to 29. It is expected that this trade fair will attract 2,800 world-famous brands. The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) has assigned the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), which operates Taiwan's most prominent B2B portal - Taiwantrade.com, to invite 20-odd excellent Taiwan brands to join this fair to show to the world the most competitive and highly-valued sports goods such as eyewear, protective products, and footwear. To fully satisfy the interested buyers, online catalogues are also available at the same time.

One of the suppliers of Taiwantrade.com, GraceCare, which was founded in 2016 by a Malaysian overseas Chinese, has been engaged in medical industry for ten years. Having noted the sports trends are on the rise, and the athletic population is growing with a low threshold, GraceCare has developed with their longtime medical experience, various sports protective equipment with excellent air permeability to protect joints and kneecaps from injuries and to free athletes from restraints while doing sports. These products have been confirmed as very helpful.

Besides, accompanying the athletic trend is the increasing sports devices. To allow the users to know more about their own sports habits, another Taiwantrade.com supplier, Alatech, has developed assorted sports peripheral products of smart wear by combining health concept and advanced technology. Alatech will present their new product - a wearable armband at the booth. Except for display at the Taiwantrade.com booth, the supplier will also demonstrate this product at the Hall A6, Booth 204 to serve interested buyers.

With over 70,000 quality Taiwanese supplier members and a database of over 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's most prominent B2B portal, providing customized sourcing services for buyers to connect with the country's excellent suppliers and industries. For 2020 ISPO Munich market, Taiwantrade.com will present a collection of the latest high-performance sport goods and functional fabrics from top Taiwanese manufacturers. In addition to showcasing Taiwan's high-quality sportswear, hosiery and eyewear, Taiwantrade.com will be introducing its free services for buyers to meet new suppliers online and in person, request for quotations, and place purchasing offers to attract potential new suppliers.

Meet us at 2020 ISPO Munich, Hall C4 Booth No. 510-7.

For more information:

Taiwantrade Optical Zone : https://optical.taiwantrade.com/

Taiwantrade Hosiery Zone : https://hosiery.taiwantrade.com/

Ad By BOFT

Company Name:Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Person:Bella Kuo

bellakuo@taitra.org.tw

Phone:+886-2-2725-5200 Ext.3935

https://www.taiwantrade.com

SOURCE: Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/573666/Taiwantradecom-suppliers-set-off-for-ISPO-Munich-2020-to-seek-business-opportunities