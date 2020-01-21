The Charité's ethics committee has approved the double-blind study on the tinnitus therapy device tinniwell with Resaphene Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91. A total of 60 people took part in the study and the head is Prof. Dr. med. Birgit Mazurek commissioned. The results are expected for Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.

The double-blind study has the same design as a first clinical user observation by Dr. med. Johannes Ebbers. This documented an average relief of 54% within 4 weeks; in one patient the tinnitus was even 100% healed in time. Based on the above facts, Resaphene assumes similar results in the double-blind study. If this is achieved, the tinniwell can become the new global standard in tinnitus therapy. There is currently no known competitor who can deliver comparable therapy results. It is estimated that over 100 million patients are affected in the target markets of Europe and the US.

If the study is successfully completed, the management of Resaphene assumes the participation of further institutional investors or the sale of intellectual property to a hearing aid manufacturer as part of an exit strategy of the previous shareholders. No binding contracts have yet been concluded for this.

About Resaphene Suisse AG

Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a medical technology company that was founded in 2015 and has been selling a tinnitus therapy device under the name tinniwell since 2016. The shares have been traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange in the Third Market segment since June 2018. Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in Constance and Resaphene UK Ltd. in London and Resaphene US LLC in the US act as further sales companies.

Language: English Company: Resaphene Suisse AG Rütistrasse 8b 9325 Roggwil Switzerland Phone: 0041714500668 E-mail: info@resaphene.ch Internet: www.resaphene.ch ISIN: CH0367465439 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 957405

