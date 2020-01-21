Anzeige
ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 21

21 January 2020

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

The Company notes that Dorothee Deuring, Non-Executive Director, has been nominated for election as a member of the Board of Lonza Group AG ('Lonza'). The appointment will be put to Lonza shareholders at General Meeting in April 2020.

Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36

