ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration

21 January 2020

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration

The Company notes that Dorothee Deuring, Non-Executive Director, has been nominated for election as a member of the Board of Lonza Group AG ('Lonza'). The appointment will be put to Lonza shareholders at General Meeting in April 2020.

