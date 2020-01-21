ELEMENTIS PLC - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 21
21 January 2020
Elementis plc (the "Company") - Director declaration
The Company notes that Dorothee Deuring, Non-Executive Director, has been nominated for election as a member of the Board of Lonza Group AG ('Lonza'). The appointment will be put to Lonza shareholders at General Meeting in April 2020.
Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999
LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36
ELEMENTIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de