Acacia Pharma has announced a deal with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to acquire the US rights to sedative ByFavo (remimazolam). This is a multi-faceted deal - the addition of ByFavo broadens Acacia's US commercial pipeline beyond key asset BARHEMSYS (post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV)). Both assets are under FDA review, with imminent PDUFA dates (BARHEMSYS 26 February, ByFavo 5 April) and potential US launch during H220. Critically, Cosmo's equity investment of €10m plus access to loan facilities (up to $35m) for Acacia bridges its short-term funding gap, enabling it to expand its much-needed US commercial infrastructure to support both product launches. Management changes continue; as CFO Christine Soden is set to retire, the board has appointed Gary Gemignani as successor. We value Acacia at €882m or €13.8/share.

