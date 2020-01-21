Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Acquires Over Morgen, a Dutch Consultancy

Amsterdam, January 21, 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announces that it acquired Over Morgen, a fast-growing Dutch consultancy company with 80 employees focusing on solving various societal challenges by creating sustainable societies through an integrated approach that combines area development and energy transition. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Arcadis and Over Morgen will combine their complementary capabilities to assist clients in creating sustainable environments. Over Morgen excels at providing integrated, innovative sustainable solutions, and Arcadis brings strength in project realization, management, maintenance, and cost management, as well as an extensive global network and decades of knowledge and experience. This acquisition fits well into Arcadis' ambition of creating sustainable and resilient societies; in addition, it will also provide for fertile ground for talent development and knowledge sharing at a time during which an increasing number of clients worldwide are pressing forward on sustainability.

"Sustainability is both a core value of Arcadis as well as a significant growth opportunity within our strategy, and we are therefore very pleased with the impressive capability Over Morgen brings in this regard. Together we will be able to respond even more effectively to the challenges our clients face around major trends in the world such as energy transition and climate adaption," said Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

Gerwin Hop, founder of Over Morgen stated: "For us at Over Morgen, it is a unique opportunity to work together with Arcadis. Their years of expertise, global network and effectiveness will help us create more of an impact with our collective ideas. Our organizations complement one another well, while leaving room for us to maintain our unique DNA."



ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

