Yara International ASA: Change in NewCo Management

Oslo, 21 January 2020: Yves Bonte (CEO NewCo) will leave Yara to take up the combined role as CEO and Chair of the Board in Domo Chemicals, a global engineering materials company, headquartered in Belgium. Bonte will take up his new role during February.

"I would like to thank Yves for his strong contribution to Yara over more than a decade. Under his leadership, the industrial nitrogen businesses have delivered strong results for the company, and Yves has built a strong organization which I am confident will continue the great work in the next phase for this business," said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

A process has been initiated to identify Bonte's successor.