GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2020 | 10:05
Yara International ASA: Change in NewCo Management

Oslo, 21 January 2020: Yves Bonte (CEO NewCo) will leave Yara to take up the combined role as CEO and Chair of the Board in Domo Chemicals, a global engineering materials company, headquartered in Belgium. Bonte will take up his new role during February.

"I would like to thank Yves for his strong contribution to Yara over more than a decade. Under his leadership, the industrial nitrogen businesses have delivered strong results for the company, and Yves has built a strong organization which I am confident will continue the great work in the next phase for this business," said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

A process has been initiated to identify Bonte's successor.


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 48 07 53 56
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com


