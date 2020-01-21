Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2020

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2020 | 10:17
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial to announce 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results on February 7, 2020

London, January 21, 2020

CNH Industrial.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20200121_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q4FY_Announcement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3bfda7c1-1512-4be3-a64c-dd1a56041b20)
