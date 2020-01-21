Technavio has been monitoring the global hemostats and tissue sealants market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 921.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries and increasing R&D on novel hemostats and tissue sealants are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Surgical procedures involve clinical consequences such as bleeding and leakage of body fluids. Such adverse events can lead to reduced oxygen supply to vital tissues, hemodynamic instability, increased risk of organ failure, anemia, and hypovolemia. This is driving the demand for hemostats to minimize blood loss and surgical sealants to seal suture lines and prevent leaks. Hemostats are gaining traction in the market as they do not require removal, inflicts lesser pain, and achieve hemostasis in a shorter time. Hemostats and tissue sealants are extensively used in minimally invasive surgeries such as laparoscopic surgeries and percutaneous interventional procedures. Thus, the growing use of hemostats and tissue sealants in surgeries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Market Companies:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Surgical and Woundcare. The company offers a range of tissue sealants such as LiquiBand Topical Skin Adhesives, LiquiBand Fix8, Seal-G, and Seal-G MIST.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Hospital Care, Aesculapm, OPM, B. Braun Avitum, and Others. The company provides a range of hemostats and tissue sealants such as Histoacryl, Histoacryl Flexible, Sangustop, Lyostypt, Cellistypt, Gelita, and Bone Wax.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Rental Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers a range of hemostats and tissue sealants such as FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, TISSEEL, COSEAL, and more.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company provides a range of hemostats and tissue sealants such as Arista Absorbable Hemostat, Avitene Microfibrillar Collagen Hemostat, and more.

CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Medical devices and Preservation services. The company provides BioGlue surgical glue and PerClot polysacchride hemostatic system.

Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hemostats

Tissue sealants and adhesives

Fibrin sealants

Hemostats and Tissue Sealants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

