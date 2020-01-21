



TW Kim Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc.

SEOUL, KOREA, Jan 21, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and security solutions, unveiled its latest facial recognition solution at INTERSEC 2020, the largest security exhibition in the Middle East, held in Dubai from January 19 to 21. At the show, Suprema showcased its latest mobile credential solution, facial recognition technology and enterprise access control solutions.In particular, the company announced the new FaceStation, which will be released this year, and successfully introduces significant improvements over existing face recognition products. The company expects to see high growth in the facial recognition market, as it receives inquiries from various customers before its launch in the 2nd half of the year.Suprema also offers a unique and differentiated value with its BioStar 2 platform, a web-based, open, and integrated security platform that provides comprehensive functionality for access control and time & attendance. It offers a broadened solution that can control various accesses in multiple spaces and manage all credentials including fingerprint, card, face, mobile and QR.About SupremaSuprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and security. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema has introduced a number of technology initiatives and innovations to the security industry over the last couple of decades. Suprema's extensive portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has established itself as a premium global brand in the physical security industry and has a worldwide sales network in over 130 countries. Suprema has no.1 market share in biometric access control in the EMEA region and was named to the world's top 50 security manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.