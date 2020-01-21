Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Tradegate
21.01.20
11:47 Uhr
574,70 Euro
-26,30
-4,38 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
574,80
575,00
11:49
574,80
574,90
11:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KERING
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KERING SA574,70-4,38 %