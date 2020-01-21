New e-simulation training builds on legacy of pioneering device

Clinical Innovations is celebrating 20 years of the Kiwi Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System by strengthening the pioneering clinician training program that has seen more than 11 million of the hand-pump devices deployed worldwide.

The Kiwi is a single-use, complete vacuum delivery system used to assist physicians when needed to safely deliver babies in any fetal head position. More clinicians are using Kiwi every year as healthcare providers attempt to reduce cesarean deliveries and the use of forceps, which may present risks to mothers and babies and potentially drive up the cost of healthcare.

Clinical Innovations, one of the world's largest medical device companies dedicated to labor, delivery and neonatal intensive care, is launching a new Kiwi e-simulation program that prepares users for a variety of delivery scenarios in a virtual delivery suite setting. A thorough, widespread training program has been integral to the Kiwi's success since Clinical Innovations introduced it two decades ago.

"The Kiwi vacuum is an accessible solution that truly embodies our mission," said Ken Reali, Clinical Innovations president and CEO. "Our new Kiwi e-simulation will put the device and proper training in the hands of more clinicians around the world, and mothers and babies will benefit as a result."

Clinical Innovations has led thousands of hours of training in all corners of North America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia since its establishment in 1993. Its market-leading devices are used to help millions of mothers, babies and healthcare professionals in more than 90 countries.

"Pairing the right technique with the right tool that's how the Kiwi was created, and it's the same philosophy that guides everything we do." said Ross McQuivey, M.D., Clinical Innovations chief medical officer. "The Kiwi vacuum and Clinical Innovations have built a strong legacy in high quality products and clinical education, positioning the company for growth in the years ahead."

Additional Clinical Innovations devices include the babyLance Safety heel stick, ROM Plus Rupture of Membranes Test, ClearView Uterine Manipulator, Koala Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, traxi Panniculus Retractor and ebb Complete Tamponade System. The company added SweetUms sucrose solution and the BoogieBaby oral and nasal suction device to its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) lineup in December.

Clinical Innovations has quickly grown its global footprint in recent years, expanding to new territories while also building a direct commercial organization in more developed markets such as the United States, Western Europe, Australia and China.

"Clinical Innovations' commitment to clinical education remains critical as populations change and knowledge and skills need to pass from one generation of healthcare professionals to the next," said Glen Mola, an international obstetrics research and policy leader and long-time Kiwi advocate. "Clinicians, families and communities around the world are all better off thanks to this device."

Clinical Innovations is owned by leading investment firm EQT.

Last month, LABORIE Medical Technologies signed a definitive agreement to acquire Clinical Innovations from funds managed by EQT. The deal is expected to close in early 2020.

About Clinical Innovations

Founded in 1993, Clinical Innovations is one of the largest medical device companies exclusively focused on labor and delivery and neonatal intensive care. The company is a market-leader in several categories with products such as the Kiwi Vacuum-Assisted Delivery System, SweetUms sucrose solution, BoogieBaby oral and nasal suction device, Koala Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, ROM Plus Rupture of Membranes Test, traxi Panniculus Retractor, ClearView Uterine Manipulator and the babyLance Safety heel stick. Clinical Innovations is expanding its global presence while directly researching and developing state-of-the-art technologies and innovative medical devices that fulfill its mission of improving the lives of mothers and their babies throughout the world. For more information, visit clinicalinnovations.com.

About EQT

EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with more than EUR 62 billion in raised capital and around EUR 41 billion in assets under management across 20 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 21 billion and approximately 127,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on twitter and linkedin

About LABORIE Medical Technologies

LABORIE is a leading global developer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative medical technology and consumables used in gastrointestinal procedures and for the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic health in the Urology, Gynecology, and Colorectal fields. LABORIE is a portfolio company of Patricia Industries. For more information, visit laborie.com.

