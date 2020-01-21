Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 20-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 703.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 722.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 694.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 713.43p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---