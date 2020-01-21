Ganapati plc - Directorate Changes

21 January 2020

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Directorate Changes

The Directors of Ganapati Plc are pleased to announce a number of board changes to streamline the Board and to strengthen its focus on operations.

Juliet Adelstein, who is already a Board Director will be assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer from 1stFebruary 2020.

Juliet joined Ganapati in 2018 following 3 years at Dentsu, Japan's top advertising agency, where she brokered and managed global sponsorship and athlete endorsement deals for some of Japan's biggest companies. She has spent most of her career working in Japan. Her expertise lies in bridging the gap between Eastern and Western cultures through her understanding of languages, international relations and borderless business.

Juliet's current position within the Group is Chief Executive Officer of Ganapati Europe Holding Limited, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GanaEight Coin Limited and Chief Executive Offer of Ganapati (Malta) Limited. Following this appointment, she will also become the Group Chief Executive.

In addition, the following Board changes will take effect from 1stFebruary 2020:

Mr. Hiroki Hasegawa will be stepping down as CEO and Director of Ganapati PLC and leaving the Company.

Mr. Toshitaka Nakajima will be stepping down as CFO and Director of Ganapati PLC. The Board has identified a candidate to replace Mr Toshitaka Nakajima and a further announcement will be made in due course regarding their appointment to the Board.

Mr. Yukio Ishihara resigning as Director and leaving the Company.

Ganapati Plc Chairman Tony Drury and the executive management team have thanked the Directors for their hard work, commitment and efforts to the growth of the Company.

Following these changes the Board is as follows:

Tony Drury, Non-Executive Chairman, Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer, Hayato Terai, Chief Legal Officer and Nadia Adelstein, Chief Branding Officer.

Other than the above there are no further disclosures required under Rule 70 and paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury, Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

Juliet Adelstein, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +447493762929

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: