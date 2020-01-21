The body responsible for state-owned assets in the Chinese port city of Tianjin has approved plans to sell all or part of the solar manufacturer to outside investors - although the rumored beneficiary is thought to be partially state-owned itself.State-owned Chinese solar manufacturer Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd is up for sale after parent company Tianjin Zhonghuan Group announced plans to accept outside investment had been approved by Beijing. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the municipal government of Tianjin on Monday approved a plan to sell a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...