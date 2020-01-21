H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with over €31 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Florian Kawohl as Managing Director of Bayside Capital, the distressed debt investing affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Florian will split his time between the Hamburg and London offices.

Florian has 24 years of relevant experience across a broad range of industries. Prior to joining Bayside, Florian spent 14 years at Strategic Value Partners, a distressed and deep-value investment firm, where he was a Managing Director. Prior to this, Florian spent two years at Carlyle Group Private Equity. Florian started his career as a Senior Associate at McKinsey Company.

Florian earned a German law degree from the University of Hamburg and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Duncan Priston, Managing Director and Co-Head of Bayside Capital in Europe, noted, "I am delighted to welcome Florian to the firm, having previously worked with him for many years. He is a very experienced distressed debt investor who augments the capabilities of our team. I am confident he will play an instrumental role in continuing to grow Bayside's activities in Europe."

