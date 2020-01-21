Technavio has been monitoring the global non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics market since 2019, and the market is poised to grow by USD 12.93 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 157-page report with TOC on "Non-Tumorous Skin Diseases Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Application (psoriasis, eczema, acne vulgaris, and other applications), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The high prevalence of skin diseases drives the market and increasing healthcare expenditure is anticipated to boost the growth of the non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics market.

Factors such as microorganisms living on the skin, compromised immune system, genetic factors, and exposure to irritants, allergens, or another person's infected skin have increased the prevalence of skin diseases across the world. According to estimates, nearly 125 million people across the world are currently affected by psoriasis, of which over 8 million cases are from the US. Also, the prevalence of other skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis and rosacea is increasing across the world. This is increasing the number of patient visits to dermatologists and the demand for numerous medications. These factors are fueling the growth of the global non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics market.

Major Five Non-Tumorous Skin Diseases Therapeutics Market Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates the business through the Pharmaceuticals segment. HUMIRA is the key offering of the company. It is a TNF inhibitor used for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and uveitis.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. operates the business through the human therapeutics segment. The company offers a wide range of non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics. ENBREL and Otezla are some of the key offerings of the company.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates the business across segments such as Bausch Lomb/International, Salix, Diversified Products, and Ortho Dermatologics. The company offers a wide range of non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics. SILIQ and ONEXTON are some of the key offerings of the company.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eli Lilly and Co. operates the business across segments such as human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. Taltz -. a biologic injection used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis is the key offering of the company.

Galderma Laboratories LP

Galderma Laboratories LP operates the business through the Medical solutions segment. The company offers a wide range of non-tumorous skin diseases therapeutics. Some of the key offerings include AKLIEF, MIRVASO, SOOLANTRA, and ORACEA.

Non-Tumorous Skin Diseases Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Psoriasis

Eczema

Acne vulgaris

Other applications

Non-Tumorous Skin Diseases Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

