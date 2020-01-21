CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that outstanding share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan have vested and became exercisable on 16 January 2020. The awards vested as a result of the Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement as announced on 16 January 2020 pursuant to which the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company by Jewel BidCo Limited at a price of 345p per share will be implemented. Accordingly, Jeffrey More, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR, has become the legal and beneficial owner of 1,256 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (Shares). Such Shares will be transferred to Jewel BidCo Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement in the same manner as applies to Shares held by all other Company shareholders.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeffrey More 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.45 1,256



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-16 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

21 January 2020