Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907630 ISIN: GB0001883718 Ticker-Symbol: 31A 
Frankfurt
20.01.20
08:04 Uhr
4,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,50 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.01.2020 | 13:03
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 21

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that outstanding share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan have vested and became exercisable on 16 January 2020. The awards vested as a result of the Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement as announced on 16 January 2020 pursuant to which the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company by Jewel BidCo Limited at a price of 345p per share will be implemented. Accordingly, Jeffrey More, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR, has become the legal and beneficial owner of 1,256 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (Shares). Such Shares will be transferred to Jewel BidCo Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement in the same manner as applies to Shares held by all other Company shareholders.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey More
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
3.451,256


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-16
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

21 January 2020

CHARLES TAYLOR-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire