CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, January 21
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The Company announces that outstanding share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan have vested and became exercisable on 16 January 2020. The awards vested as a result of the Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement as announced on 16 January 2020 pursuant to which the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of the Company by Jewel BidCo Limited at a price of 345p per share will be implemented. Accordingly, Jeffrey More, Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR, has become the legal and beneficial owner of 1,256 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company (Shares). Such Shares will be transferred to Jewel BidCo Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement in the same manner as applies to Shares held by all other Company shareholders.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeffrey More
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited - PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Vesting of share awards granted under the Charles Taylor (unapproved) Restricted Share Plan as a result of a Court sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-01-16
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For more information, please contact:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437
21 January 2020