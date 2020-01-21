Xceedance Acquires Activer Solutions

Acquisition enhances onshore insurance managed services and technology capabilities of Xceedance in North America

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance (http://www.xceedance.com), a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions, today announced the acquisition of Activer Solutions (http://www.activersolutions.com). Located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, U.S.A., Activer Solutions specializes in insurance operations and technology services for the front, middle, and back office operations of property and casualty insurers. In the next few months, Activer Solutions will be absorbed into the U.S. operations of Xceedance. The North America headquarters of Xceedance is in Boston, U.S.A.

"The U.S. property and casualty insurance market represents more than half our global business today, and it's growing," said Manish Khetan, chief strategy officer, Xceedance. "We look forward to further developing insurance lifecycle operations in the U.S. and Canada to benefit both current and prospective Activer Solutions and Xceedance clients. By adding the onshore capabilities of Activer Solutions - including front office customer care services, plus support functions for underwriting and claims, as well as technology services, and full insurance document printing/distribution solutions - we can expand our industry-focused proficiencies to drive growth in North America."

Activer Solutions has been in business since 2000 and encompasses a knowledgeable team of insurance professionals - many with 15+ years of experience. The acquisition allows Xceedance to expand workflow flexibility and efficiencies for insurance providers in risk evaluation and underwriting, policy service for agents and customers, and claims operations. Going forward, North American insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and managing general agents (MGAs) can leverage the combined onshore insurance operations expertise of Xceedance and Activer Solutions to boost strategic business performance, create capacity for growth and overflow, and improve expense management.

"The experienced Activer Solutions team is well-positioned to seamlessly integrate our offerings, technology, and skills within the Xceedance enterprise," said Brian Carignan, chief operating officer, Activer Solutions. "We look forward to leveraging a wealth of natural synergies in delivering significant business value to insurance organizations."

About Xceedance

Xceedance ( www.xceedance.com (http://www.xceedance.com) ) is a global provider of strategic consulting and managed services, technology, data sciences and blockchain solutions to insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and program administrators worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability.

About Activer Solutions

Activer Solutions ( www.activersolutions.com (http://www.activersolutions.com)) is a strategic service partner to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company's flexible and targeted solutions adapt and integrate into existing workflows and enable insurers to rapidly respond to new opportunities to gain a competitive advantage and grow in an ever-changing market.