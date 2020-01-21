Ft. Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC Pink: MVES) https://themoviestudio.com/ proudly announces its exhibiting of the 10th annual Nation Association of Television Program Executives Convention. NATPE www.natpe.com (North American Television Producers Executive Conference) is January 21 st -23rd and is the industry's largest convention of Television Programming, Distributors, Digital Media and Content Providers at the world famous Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, Florida.

The Movie Studio will be marketing its new Over the Top (OTT) motion picture aggregation platform and its new App available in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The Company looks to acquire significant motion picture, television and entertainment content and film libraries for integration on its OTT platform and App. The Company's "Watch our Movies Be in our Movies only $2.99 a month!" has the potential to be a substantial recurring revenue model as Video On Demand (VOD) continues to disrupt traditional television and cable television where over 12,000 consumers cut their cable services every day.

The Movie Studio will market its existing library with available television rights for licensing available for worldwide television distribution and meet with distributors for its next upcoming three motion pictures for negative pick-up and pre-sale agreements.

"The Movie Studio is excited to exhibit and attend the 2020 NATPE convention as we continue to acquire strategic distribution partners of movies, television and other media distribution associations. We believe that right now is the most optimistic time to push our first to market "Over The Top (OTT)" streaming platform for our current and new content and acquisitions of content for our OTT Platform and App. NATPE is where Content meets the world!" stated Gordon Scott Venters, The President & CEO, announced today.

About The Movie Studio:

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with launching its own OTT platform and "APP" for integration of its own and aggregated substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.

The Movie Studio, Inc., a vertically integrated motion picture production company, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption on various smart devices. The company intends to manufacture independent content, including indie movies with relevant movie stars and indie soundtracks with substantial fan bases. The Company's unique platform provides locations digital and print elements leveraging motion picture content on billboard, television other traditional media and advertising applications. This can be a significant traffic driver to locations points of sales (POS).

About NATPE:

NATPE is the largest U.S-based global content association and professional membership organization dedicated to shaping the future of content through global marketplaces and conferences, screenings, awards, and networking events, including NATPE Miami Marketplace + Conference, L.A. Screenings Independents, NATPE Budapest International and NATPE STREAMING PLUS. Representing every facet of the content business, NATPE, with a history of over five decades, is committed to representing the needs of its evolving members and constituents across all platforms and to bringing them together to be the indispensable resource in the evolution of content as the conduit to connectivity, business insights and opportunity. www.natpe.com

For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com

Contact:

The Movie Studio, Inc.

2598 East Sunrise Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, Fl 33304

Gordon Scott Venters

President and CEO

gsv@themoviestudio.com

Telephone: 954-332-6600

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.





