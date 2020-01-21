Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CO2 Delivery Solutions Marketing Agreement with Israel based Dotz Nano Ltd.??

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a Marketing Agreement with Israel based Dotz Nano Ltd. ("Dotz") to represent GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for Israel's covered and outdoor crop markets. The Agreement is exclusive for 2 years to Israel ("Territory") and gross profits from revenue will be split. ???

Dotz is a technology leader in the development and marketing of novel advanced carbon-based materials used for tracing, anti-counterfeiting and product-liability solutions. Its unique products include: ?ValiDotz ™, Fluorensic™, and BioDotz™ and can be imbedded into plastics, fuels, lubricants, chemicals, and now Cannabis?and other plants to create product specific codes and traces for origin. Visit www.dotz.tech for more information.?

Their customer base includes Cannabis and other covered crop growers to whom GROW's technology will be marketed to. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Israel has 1.5 billion square feet of covered cultivation which includes greenhouses, hoop, shade and tunnel houses, of which the vast majority cannot economically apply CO2 gassing. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ now enable this vast market the opportunity to supplement their plants with CO2 for enhanced plant growth.??

According to their CEO Uzi Breier, "Dotz also intends to use CO2 GRO's platform to introduce its BioDotz™ novel tracing solutions for Cannabis."

The Israeli Cannabis market is also experiencing growth with about 30 Tel Aviv listed Cannabis related companies and more expected now that Israel further decriminalized the Cannabis market in April 2019 and recently approved Cannabis exports.??????

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "Our Marketing Agreement with Dotz is another important step in building out GROW's global marketing network with established local partners to accelerate sales of our aqueous CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology".?

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™. It is a commercially proven technology that is easily adopted into all covered cultivation including greenhouses, shade, hoop and tunnel houses, indoor and outdoor grow operations.

GROW's target markets are the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse space (USDA) and the 4.62 billion acres of global cropland (USGS). While indoor gassing of CO2 to enhance crop yields has been practiced for decades, 85% of the world's greenhouses cannot use CO2 gassing economically due mostly to heat ventilation which causes the CO2 gas to escape. Outdoor growers cannot gas CO2 into the atmosphere to the ideal levels required of up to 1500 ppm.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated improving crop yields by up to 30% with up to 30% faster growth. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, flowers and medical tobacco. Growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

For more information, please visit? www.co2gro.ca or contact Sam Kanes, VP Communications at 416-315-7477.

