The global frozen food market is growing substantially and is expected to reach around USD 320 billion in 2022. This growth in the frozen food market is expected to increase the demand for perforated packaging in developing countries as well as European countries as perforated packaging enables an extended shelf life of products. For example, by packing fruits such as blackberries, blueberries, and cranberries in perforated packaging films, producers can extend the shelf life by 4-6 days.

As per Technavio, the emerging recycling techniques for flexible plastic packaging films will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Perforated Packaging Film Market: Emerging Recycling Techniques for Flexible Plastic Packaging Films

Emerging regional regulations for flexible plastic reduction are paving the way for the recycling of flexible plastic films. Many waste-handling organizations are utilizing this opportunity by introducing innovative recycling techniques for the complete recycling of both aluminum and chlorine-added flexible plastic films. For instance, Enval, a UK-based waste-handling organization, has come up with a process called pyrolysis. In this process, the flexible plastic film is allowed to burn in a chamber. The char from this residue consists of 79% liquid carbon and 21% carbon gas. The carbon liquid and carbon gas produced in this process can be used to fulfill the fuel and energy requirements. This is one of the standard techniques, which is being implemented across the globe. Thus, the emerging recycling techniques for flexible plastic packaging films will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Rising market consolidation and growing confectionery market in the US will have a positive impact on the growth of the perforated packaging film market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Perforated Packaging Film Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the perforated packaging film market by technology (laser perforation and needle perforation) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the perforated packaging film market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increase in food production and the growth of the fresh meat market in the region.

