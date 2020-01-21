Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140ML ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48 Ticker-Symbol: 038 
Tradegate
21.01.20
09:38 Uhr
83,20 Euro
-0,24
-0,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,58
85,22
14:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOCURE LIMITED83,20-0,29 %