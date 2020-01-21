Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) ('HeyBryan') the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Market at the opening of the market on January 21, 2020 under the stock symbol OTCQB: HEYBF.







HeyBryan to List on OTC Markets and Expand Advisory Team

HeyBryan now trades on the OTCQB Market, the premier market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/heybf/quote. In addition, HeyBryan's shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "HEY."

"Our listing on the OTCQB Market in the United States compliments HeyBryan's listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and fits very well with the recognition that our key brand partner, Bryan Baeumler, has in the American market. We hope to broaden HeyBryan's investor base, allowing us to accelerate our growth strategy and execute on our 2020 plans," said Lance Montgomery, HeyBryan CEO. "While we're firmly focused on Canadian growth, the added visibility in the United States prepares us well as we look ahead to future expansion and M&A opportunities" noted Montgomery.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed a new contract with a previous strategic advisor for introductions to institutional investors and advice with respect to capital structure, financing, merger and capital raising opportunities for the purpose of developing the Company's business.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and enable companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

