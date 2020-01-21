Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for IoT, today announced the expansion of its research and development resources in Israel with the opening of a new design center for the purpose of accelerating Sequans' 5G new product development. The new team is mainly focused on the development of Sequans' new 5G broadband and critical IoT products that will complement its existing massive IoT products, including the company's flagship Monarch and Calliope platforms. Sequans has been involved in the development of 5G technology for many years and has continually invested in 5G R&D through its involvement in research partnerships with industry visionaries and through its membership in the 5G Public-Private Partnership (5G-PPP) since 2013. The expanded R&D center will allow Sequans to strengthen its leadership position in 5G and complete its comprehensive product portfolio addressing the three primary 5G IoT market segments---broadband, critical, and massive IoT.

"Our new R&D center in Israel has been established to accelerate our ongoing 5G development and is a reflection of our commitment to keep our IoT products at the leading edge with best-in-class performance and lowest cost," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Our 5G knowledge will be leveraged and augmented by this new team of experts who will ensure that we get across the goal line and get our new 5G products to market according to plan."

The 5G products Sequans is readying for production include its 5G-compliant Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT chip announced in 2019 that will address the massive IoT market, and the coming new Taurus 5G chip that will address the broadband and critical IoT markets.

Sequans Israel is located in Ramat-Gan, Israel.

