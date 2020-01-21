Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Tradegate
20.01.20
18:52 Uhr
43,980 Euro
-0,060
-0,14 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,630
43,720
15:11
43,640
43,710
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORION
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORION OYJ43,980-0,14 %