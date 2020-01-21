First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") (TSX:FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday February 13, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9:00 am (EST).



Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date: February 14 Time: 9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST) Webcast: www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570 North America and international: (647) 788-4919 Replay: Available from noon (EST) on February 14, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 7, 2020 North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367 North America and international: (416) 621-4642 Passcode: 7749416

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

G. Clive Newall

President

