Abeona Therapeutics Inc.: Abeona Therapeutics Announces Participation in Inaugural World Congress on Epidermolysis Bullosa

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced its participation in the first World Congress on Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB2020), which is convening the world's leading experts on epidermolysis bullosa (EB) research and clinical management in London, January 19-23, 2020. Organized by The Global EB Alliance, EB2020 is a forum to share state-of-the art knowledge on this devastating disease and to debate the direction of future research.



Dr. Jean Tang of Stanford University Medical Center will present updated recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) natural history data on large wounds and highlights from a completed Phase I/II clinical trial of Abeona's investigational EB-101 gene therapy for RDEB. The presentation is part of the Clinical Trials and Research Program track at the congress. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Large wounds: an update on natural history data and EB-101

Jean Tang, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Dermatology, Stanford University Medical Center

Tuesday, January 21

14:25 GMT

About Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) is a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain and can lead to systemic complications impacting the length and quality of life. People with RDEB have a defect in the COL7A1 gene, leaving them unable to produce functioning Type VII collagen which is necessary to anchor the dermal and epidermal layers of the skin. There is currently no approved treatment for RDEB.

About EB-101

EB-101 is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved therapy. Treatment with EB-101 involves gene transfer to deliver COL7A1 genes into a patient's own skin cells (keratinocytes) and transplanting them back to the patient to enable normal Type VII collagen expression and facilitate wound healing. Data from a Phase I/IIa clinical trial conducted by Stanford University evaluating EB-101 showed that the gene-corrected cell therapy provided durable wound healing for RDEB patients lasting several 2+ to 5+ years, including for the largest, most challenging wounds that affect the majority of the RDEB population. In the U.S., Abeona holds Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Breakthrough Therapy, and Rare Pediatric designations for EB-101 and Orphan Drug designation in both the U.S. and EU.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. The Company's clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV9-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B

