Smith-Midland Corporation: $2.2m Project Awarded to Smith-Midland

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) project announcement. FAM Construction, LLC (a Ferrovial Agroman US and Allan Myers joint venture) has awarded Smith-Midland the contract to supply 6,700 precast concrete lagging panels as part of the I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes project in Northern Virginia. The project will run along the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-66.

Lagging panels are supplied for post and panel walls for the purpose of retaining earth. They will be cast in the Midland, Virginia plant with a variety of architectural designs to coordinate with the overall project design and neighborhood requirements. Production of the panels has begun and will continue into 2021.

This is one of several products Smith-Midland is supplying for the Outside the Beltway Express Lanes project, the others being J-J Hooks highway safety barrier and SoftSound absorptive noise wall. The 22.5 mile long project is creating two express lanes alongside three regular lanes from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville along with other amenities and space reserved for future transit options.

"Our ongoing relationship with this project and these companies is something we are very proud of," said Matthew Smith, Smith-Midland's VP of Sales and Marketing. "Our commitment to customer satisfaction is paramount, with the only exception being our safety procedures."

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SoftSound, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

