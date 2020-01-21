Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
21.01.20
15:12 Uhr
150,14 Euro
-1,14
-0,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,04
150,10
15:13
149,96
150,14
15:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD--
MICROSOFT CORPORATION150,14-0,75 %