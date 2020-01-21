New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Company's new line of Nespresso compatible CBD-infused & non-CBD-infused premium coffees into the Company's existing Secret Javas program.

"We couldn't be more excited about this package as a rapid contributor to strong top-line growth," commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech.

As previously outlined in the Company's press release dated December 2, 2019, GenTech's new "Secret Javas" high-end coffee subscription package, with both CBD and non-CBD versions of each delicious flavor, includes a supply of three (3) pounds of coffee each month. Two of the coffees will be selected by the customer, who is invited to mix and match blends from a menu of top-quality roasts, including standard roast, dark roast, CBD, and non-CBD types. In addition to these, the Company will select and ship a third coffee variety for the customer each month from its "Secret Javas" list.

This package will now be made available in capsile form. In addition, as a promotional offer, the first 500 customers to sign up and pay for an annual subscription plan for GenTech's Secret Javas Nespresso compatible package will each receive a complimentary coffee machine.

Management notes that recently published research (via Fior Markets) sees the Global Coffee Pod and Capsule market roughly doubling from 2017 to 2025, growing into a $29 billion total market over that period.

Lovatt continued, "The coffee capsule market continues to show explosive growth, which lines up with the explosive growth we continue to see in the CBD-infused products marketplace. This strategy positions us to capitalize on those core trends while also diversifying our target market, which should reduce volatility of performance over time."

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

