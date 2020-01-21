San Clemente, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce that a well established network of web properties managed by PaliMedia have agreed to join the Fotofy network.

PaliMedia owns and operates a network of high-quality web properties in the Pets, Technology, Health & Wellness, Beauty, Fashion, and Automotive verticals. Fotofy in-image ads will begin to appear across this collection of websites this week, marking the full-fledged launch of the Fotofy Platform as a complete and fully functioning business property.

"This is a High Point for our Fotofy project - where everything is finally moving on key levels - and it's a great way to kick off the new year," noted Lawrence Addams, Image Protect CEO. "Our beta platform was launched in August, 2019. It's remarkable that we are already as far along as we are. The PaliMedia network of sites represents a high-quality collection of strong web properties that should provide an excellent example of the Fotofy value proposition for the world to witness in action."

All images appearing on any of the pages within the PaliMedia managed group of websites have been replaced by images drawn from the Fotofy Platform library, which carry the embedded capability of hosting in-image advertisements. The associated domains have been submitted to the Fotofy Ad Network Exchange so that advertisers can bid for access to advertising space within these embedded images.

An outside partner has set up ad servers, where the process of selection and placement will take place. The agreement now in place with PaliMedia calls for a split of revenues generated from ad clicks on these in-image ads whereby PaliMedia will receive two-thirds of the proceeds and Fotofy will receive the remaining one-third.

Adams continued, "This revenue model, once in place, will continue for many years to come, powered by direct marketing and viral dynamics. As we on-board more sites, the scope of our reach will continue to grow, driving more awareness of our unique approach, and providing us with still more leads and a wider pool of candidates to target for the next wave of growth. We are hoping to reach thousands of bloggers and active websites in 2020."

Management notes that the Fotofy system is extremely well-placed to capitalize on the growth trend in location-based ad-spend, which is set to grow to over $24.4 billion, according to recent research published by Social Media Today. This niche is expected to grow by over 14%, indicating an emerging awareness of the increased efficacy of this marketing approach.

