The Norwegian hydropower producer has tapped its extensive Polish power purchase agreement portfolio to offer a bankable supply agreement for one of the biggest power consumers in the country.Cost-sensitive energy-intensive industries such as steel manufacturing can appear at odds with the energy transition amid fears cleaning their power supply could make European companies even more vulnerable to cheap imports. However, Norwegian renewables company Statkraft and Texan steelmaker Commercial Metals Company (CMC) are demonstrating in Poland how to combine business needs with the requirement to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...