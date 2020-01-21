The automotive fuse boxes market is expected to grow by USD 540 million during 2019-2023 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005476/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive fuse boxes market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The advent of sophisticated electronic components has allowed automotive manufacturers to replace mechanical components with advanced electronically powered parts as electronic pads. These pads are more accurate and efficient when compared to mechanical parts. Moreover, additional components such as lane assist system, speed assist system, and parking assistant system are being provided by the automotive vendors in order to differentiate their product offerings and achieve competitive advantage. As the electronic components in an automobile run on battery electricity, the increasing electrification of features and components in automobiles would increase the number of fuses used per vehicle, which will propel the demand for fuse boxes. Thus, the growth of automotive electronics will drive the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30097

As per Technavio, the extensive product development for electric vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Fuse Boxes Market: Extensive Product Development for Electric Vehicles

The increasing penetration of electric vehicles are compelling vendors in the market to launch fuse and fuse boxes particularly designed for electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have sensitive electric and hybrid automotive equipment, such as high voltage, high capacity batteries, power conversion equipment, cabling, and other auxiliary circuits. Therefore, for protecting these equipment, improving electrical system safety, and reducing potential warranty costs, vendors are launching advanced fuse boxes. Thus, the extensive product development for electric vehicles is expected to drive the automotive fuse boxes market growth during the forecast period.

"The advent of electronic fuse, development of autonomous vehicles, and growth of automotive industry in emerging economies will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive fuse boxes market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Fuse Boxes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive fuse boxes market by end-user (ICE vehicle and electric vehicle), sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), and geographic segmentation (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The APAC region led the automotive fuse boxes market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing penetration of electric vehicles and consumer propensity toward high-end cars.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005476/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/