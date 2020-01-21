Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2020 | 14:41
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: UPDATE: First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results Release

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("the Company") (TSX:FM) will release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday February 13, 2020 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 14, 2020 at 9:00 am (EST).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:February 14
Time:9:00 am (EST); 2:00 pm (GMT); 6:00 am (PST)
Webcast:www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)
Dial in:North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570
North America and international: (647) 788-4919
Replay:Available from noon (EST) on February 14, 2020 until 11:59 pm (EST) on March 7, 2020
North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367
North America and international: (416) 621-4642
Passcode:7749416

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)

North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President
Tel: +44 7802 721663
E-Mail: info@fqml.com

