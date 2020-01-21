Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid- based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Chief Scientist and Founder of the Company, Dr. Guy Chamberland, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company recently received a favorable Letter of Advice from the FDA for QIXLEEF, an advanced cancer pain solution under the Company's drug development program for chronic pain. Dr. Chamberland expanded on the Company's focus on developing chronic pain solutions using biopharmaceuticals infused with cannabinoids and other plant-based compounds. Dr. Chamberland then shared that while there have been many that were surprised by the FDA's decision to support the development of such pharmaceuticals, he saw it as a natural progression of their pipeline. "Deliver the science and show it is safe, and the FDA will grant you the approval," said Dr. Chamberland.

"Why do you think the FDA is really supportive of dry flower-bud prescription drugs?" asked Jolly. Dr. Chamberland shared that it is important for regulators to obtain and review as much data as possible for drugs entering the marketplace, and explained that the FDA is supportive of new drugs as long as there is science and data behind them. "It's a question of the risk versus benefit, but if you don't do the science, you'll never be able to address that," said Dr. Chamberland.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's recent announcement regarding an agreement in Portugal. "We're now up to two pharamaceutical companies - the Portuguese one is actually one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Chamberland. "They basically agreed that after we finish the trials they are going to be a company willing to sell and distribute the drugs to patients in Portugal," explained Dr. Chamberland, adding that the Company has also established a similar partnership in Mexico. "We're starting to see pharmaceutical companies position themselves to want to sell and distribute our product," he added.

The conversation then turned to CBD and GRAS status. "One of the problems is that there is not enough science. So, CBD has been isolated as an ingredient that we know from phytopharmacology that often when we isolate ingredients we discover things we didn't know about it," explained Dr. Chamberland. "One of the things we are discovering is that in relatively high doses that CBD can cause liver injury," said Dr. Chamberland. "The rest of the toxicology, if you look at what was reviewed by the FDA, is relatively good. So, overall you could say CBD is relatively safe, but CBD is also accumulating in the blood if you take it every day, so a regulator needs data," explained Dr. Chamberland.

"The consumers want the products faster than the industry can deliver the science. In my opinion, that's going to be one of the challenges in 2020," said Dr. Chamberland when discussing the importance of having regulators establish a safe and appropriate daily dose for CBD products and pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Chamberland closed the interview by sharing his excitement for the Company's transformation in 2020. "We have to really become a pharmaceutical company in a sense, and that's going to be the year Tetra transforms," shared Dr. Chamberland, noting that the Company plans to follow an aggressive growth strategy to achieve its goals.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid- based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant- based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

