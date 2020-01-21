Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASQ8 ISIN: CA88166Y1007 Ticker-Symbol: JAM1 
Tradegate
20.01.20
15:33 Uhr
0,445 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,363
0,406
14:59
0,380
0,418
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TETRA BIO-PHARMA
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC0,4450,00 %