Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2020) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has signed a new contract for more than US$300,000 with an international non-profit organization that works with private-sector vendors to monitor peace, stability and critical media infrastructure in more than 100 countries around the world. The Company has begun work under the contract.

"This new contract reflects the growing recognition of RIWI's unique ability to collect continuous, scientific and anonymous survey data in conflict and post-conflict zones," said Neil Seeman, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We anticipate growing demand for RIWI's services in the international peace and development sector, since this is a field where data-based decision-making and data privacy are essential requirements," he added.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

