Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Announces Returning Board Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) today announces the return of Sean MacNeil as director effective January 17, 2020.

Mr. MacNeil took a leave from the Board early last summer to help his wife, Terri, work through her latest cancer treatment. With the support of Terri and his family, Mr. MacNeil has rejoined the Board to provide his valued perspective of the cannabis industry and help Experion as the market develops and matures over the coming years.

"I am excited to be back on the Board and contribute as Experion moves forward in this evolving industry. My wife and family have given me their blessing and we are very thankful for the help of all including the fantastic people at the BC Cancer Agency. Experion is an exciting company with great people and it is poised to accomplish many things this year. Stay tuned there is lots to come" commented Sean MacNeil.

In 2013, Mr. MacNeil started Experion Biotechnologies Inc. and acted as a consultant thereto from 2013 until the acquisition by Experion in 2017. During his time as a consultant to the Company, Mr. MacNeil led the successful on-time and on-budget construction of the Company's indoor grow facility in Mission, BC; as well as oversaw the RTO transaction and Experion achieving its Health Canada license to produce.

In addition to the announcement, the Company recently approved the grant of 131,250 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its Board of Directors (the "RSU Recipients") as compensation for their services to the Company. Each RSU will carry the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting; and will vest 12 months after each director resigns. All other terms and conditions of the RSUs are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Plan.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP"; on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or join our Global Investor Forum on 8020 connects.company/ExperionEXP where you can read all press releases or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

