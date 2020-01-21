Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Tradegate
21.01.20
16:32 Uhr
9,070 Euro
-0,116
-1,26 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,028
9,066
16:33
9,032
9,070
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PANASONIC
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANASONIC CORPORATION9,070-1,26 %