The global biosurgery market is poised to grow by USD 4.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005628/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global biosurgery market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 162-page report with TOC on "Biosurgery Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW), Product (Soft-tissue attachments, Hemostatic agents, Bone graft substitutes, Surgical sealants and adhesives, and Adhesion barriers), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/biosurgery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures. In addition, the constant technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the biosurgery market.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of deaths due to various chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, bone diseases, kidney diseases, thrombosis, and liver diseases. In most of these cases, healthcare professionals recommend surgeries to help patients. As a result, the number of surgical procedures is also increasing at a significant rate across the world. Surgical procedures, including orthopaedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and arthroscopy and joint replacements are associated with blood loss and damage of tissues. Biosurgery such as hemostatic agents, surgical sealants, adhesion barriers, and bone graft substitutes are used by doctors and surgeons during surgeries to prevent blood loss and repair damaged tissues. Hence, the increasing number of surgical procedures will drive the biosurgery market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Biosurgery Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments, which includes B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company's key offerings in the biosurgery market include Sangustop, Lyostypt, Gelita, and Safil mesh. In July 2019, the company acquired the business operations of Nephtec GmbH. This acquisition helped the company to strengthen its product offerings in the area of dialysis concentrates.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through various divisions, such as renal care, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, advanced surgery, acute therapies, and other. The company's key offerings include Actifuse Flow Bone Graft Substitute, COSEAL Surgical Sealant, Floseal Hemostatic Matrix, and GRAFTON DBM.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. runs it business operations under three segments, namely medical, life sciences, and interventional. The company's key offerings include Avitene microfibrillar collagen hemostat and Avitene Ultrafoam collagen sponge. In November 2019, the company launched BD Kiestra IdentifA system in Canada and Europe.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. operates its business through two segments, such as CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company offers Beriplast P Combi-Set 3 ml, which is a fibrin sealant primarily used for hematology and thrombosis. In March 2019, the company renewed its agreement with National Youth Science Forum (NYSF).

Getinge AB

Getinge AB runs its business operations under two segments, such as acute care therapies, surgical workflows, and life science. The company's key offerings in the biosurgery market include C-QUR CentriFX and C-QUR TacShield.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biosurgery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Soft-tissue attachments

Hemostatic agents

Bone graft substitutes

Surgical sealants and adhesives

Adhesion barriers

Biosurgery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005628/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter