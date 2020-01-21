Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Discovers New Gold Bearing Zones in Unexplored Cadillac Break at Wholly Owned New Alger Property, Cadillac Mining Camp, Quebec

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCPink:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the discovery of new gold bearing zones within unexplored areas of the Cadillac Break and successful results in the first drill program on the Discovery Veins, both on Renforth's wholly owned New Alger property, located on 1.4 kms of the Cadillac Break in the Cadillac Mining Camp, Quebec. Highlights of the first drill program in almost five years at New Alger are;

New Discovery of the gold-bearing Sericite Zone in Cadillac Break , which assayed up to 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5m. The Sericite zone was intersected over 160m in 3 holes and is open on strike, this zone is located north of any previous exploration

, which assayed up to 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5m. The Sericite zone was intersected over 160m in 3 holes and is open on strike, this zone is located north of any previous exploration New Alger's Thompson-Cadillac Mine Veins (#1, 2 and 3) were all intersected in each hole and delivered widths >3m in assay in several instances, including 4.8m of 5.38 g/t Au, within which was 1.9m of 11.83 g/t Au in the #3 Vein as seen in the table below

as seen in the table below The Cadillac Break, north of the Sericite Zone, yielded the discovery of several instances of gold. This area has seen no prior exploration, the presence of gold in the unexplored north zone is a new discovery which is open at New Alger

"Discovery Veins" proven gold bearing to depths of up to ~120m across entire stripped area , stripped over ~250m and are open on strike. The Discovery Veins, discovered by Renforth in 2017, have never been drilled previously

, stripped over ~250m and are open on strike. The Discovery Veins, discovered by Renforth in 2017, have never been drilled previously Gold was present in each of the 10 holes drilled in 2057m in the November 2019 program with a nugget effect observed in Renforth's internal QA/QC program. Selected samples which assayed >0.5 g/t Au will be resubmitted for a second assay

New Alger Cadillac Break Results Summary

New Alger mine area results from this drill program indicate that the Cadillac Break is gold-bearing within and outside of the previously focused on area where the Piché volcanics meet the Pontiac sediments in the south. In this program, Renforth obtained mineralization, as targeted, within the 3 vein systems that formed the historic Thompson-Cadillac Mine in the eastern portion of New Alger, recognized as the same veins present at the adjacent historic O'Brien Mine. These drill holes were selected as "undercuts" of Renforth's previous (2007, 2010) drilling, successfully extending mineralization deeper. The "mine vein" package strikes East-West across ~1.4 kms of the property and is approximately 100m in width. The discovery of the gold-bearing sericite zone in the previously undrilled north zone of the Cadillac Break adds ~40m to the width of the mineralized package, as seen in the only 3 holes to have tested this zone to date. One of the 3 holes went further north than the other two and encountered additional previously unknown gold mineralization at lithological contacts within the Cadillac Break schists, outside of the ~140 width of the currently defined mineralized package. Renforth's next drill program at New Alger will focus on drilling through the Cadillac Break and extending these findings and recent discoveries.

New Alger Cadillac Break Assay Highlights

DDH Dip Azimuth UTM_E UTM_N From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Zone REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 45.4 48.5 3.1 0.73 #1 Vein incl.: 46.4 47.4 1 1.22 #1 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 53.6 56.6 3 0.45 #1 Vein incl.: 55.6 56.6 1 0.73 #1 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 86 88.2 2.2 0.57 #1 Vein incl.: 87.2 88.2 1 0.77 #1 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 105 106.1 1.1 1.17 #2 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 123.7 126.5 2.8 0.87 #2 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 130 134.8 4.8 5.38 #3 Vein incl.: 130.8 132.7 1.9 11.83 #3 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 188 190 2 1.1 #3 Vein REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 215 217.9 2.9 2.79 Sericite Zone incl.: 216 216.5 0.5 11.2 Sericite Zone REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 231.3 232.3 1 0.61 Sericite Zone REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 245.1 246.7 1.6 0.6 Sericite Zone incl.: 246 246.7 0.7 0.95 Sericite Zone REN-19-35 -45 0 691720 5345432 250.8 252 1.2 1.26 Sericite Zone REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 164 179 15 0.84 #1 vein incl.: 166 179 13 0.93 #1 Vein incl.: 166 169 3 1.5 #1 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 190.9 191.3 0.4 1.39 #2/3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 203.5 207.5 4 0.55 #2/3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 235 239.5 4.5 1.5 #2/3 Vein incl.: 238.4 239.5 1.1 3.27 #2/3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 246.3 249 2.7 1.24 #2/3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 254.4 256.4 2 0.83 #2/3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 264.9 280.5 15 0.84 #3 Vein OR 264.9 278 13.1 0.92 #3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 264.9 267.5 2.6 0.82 #3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 273.5 280.5 7 1.39 #3 Vein or 275 280.5 5.5 1.64 #3 Vein OR 276.5 280.5 4 2.01 #3 Vein REN-19-36 -60 0 691627 5345369 351.9 355.1 3.2 2.15 Sericite Zone REN-19-37 -50 0 691548 5345342 173.5 184.5 11 1.49 #1 Vein or 174.5 184.5 10 1.61 #1 Vein or 175.5 184.5 9 1.71 #1 Vein or 175.5 183.5 8 1.8 #1 Vein incl.: 180.5 183.5 3 2.76 #1 Vein incl.: 182.5 183.5 1 4.78 #1 Vein REN-19-37 -50 0 691548 5345342 191 199 8 1.52 #2 Vein OR 192 199 7 1.6 #2 Vein incl.: 192 194 2 3.57 #2 Vein REN-19-37 -50 0 691548 5345342 230.7 239.6 8.9 0.9 #3 Vein incl.: 230.7 232.7 2 2.15 #3 Vein -50 0 691548 5345342 322.6 323.6 1 0.6 Sericite Zone



*UTM's are in NAD83 Zone17U

*Length measurements are not true width, they are as measured in the core box

New Alger Discovery Vein Results Summary

Renforth has sampled the Discovery Vein System across >500m of strike in the Pontiac Sediments South of the Cadillac Break, and stripped ~250m of this mineralization located on the crest of a hill, approximately 250m south of the New Alger mine area. This program drilled a total of 7 holes under the Discovery Vein stripping, each of the 7 holes returned gold values over the 250m of strike drilled. This program established that the Discovery Veins consist of multiple mineralized veins in the sediments, parallel to the Cadillac Break, which Renforth will explore further in the future as an open pit target. Mineralization in the Discovery Veins occurs on surface and up to a drilled depth of 120m; neither the width of the system, its' strike length or its' maximum depth have yet been defined. Assay values in this system range from 0.43 g/t Au to 20.8 g/t Au on surface and 0.45 g/t Au to 1.7 g/t Au underground, based upon sampling and drilling to date. The holes drilled in the Discovery Vein system consisted of a first hole targeting under the access trail, then 3 pairs of holes, each pair from the same set up but at different dips, in the eastern, central and western end of the Discovery Veins, in that order. Each of these holes undercut surface values, successfully extending the mineralization to depth in sub-vertical veins.

New Alger Discovery Vein Assay Highlights

DDH Dip Azimuth UTM_E UTM_N From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Zone REN-19-28 -45 180 692051 5345398 4.1 4.7 0.6 0.55 Discovery Veins REN-19-28 -45 180 692051 5345398 99.5 101 1.5 0.54 Discovery Veins REN-19-28 -45 180 692051 5345398 177.3 180.3 3 0.31 Discovery Veins incl.: 179.5 180.3 0.8 0.61 Discovery Veins REN-19-29 -45 0 692067 5345269 26.3 27.2 0.9 0.82 Discovery Veins REN-19-29 -45 0 692067 5345269 38 39.7 1.7 0.49 Discovery Veins incl 39 39.7 0.7 0.99 Discovery Veins REN-19-29 -45 0 692067 5345269 61 61.7 0.7 0.56 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 41 42 1 0.59 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 58 59.5 1.5 1.28 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 71.5 72.5 1 0.46 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 91 91.6 0.6 1.66 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 101.5 102.5 1 0.45 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 103.5 104.5 1 0.64 Discovery Veins REN-19-30 -60 0 692067 5345269 109.5 111 1.5 0.51 Discovery Veins REN-19-31 -45 180 691904 5345292 50 52.25 2.25 0.4 Discovery Veins REN-19-31 -45 180 691904 5345292 50 50.5 0.5 0.43 Discovery Veins REN-19-31 -45 180 691904 5345292 51.7 52.25 0.55 0.3 Discovery Veins REN-19-32 -60 180 691904 5345292 21.5 23 1.5 0.29 Discovery Veins REN-19-33 -45 180 691844 5345282 20.3 22.2 1.9 0.95 Discovery Veins REN-19-33 -45 180 691844 5345282 44.5 46.5 2 0.79 Discovery Veins incl.: 44.5 45.5 1 1.29 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 4.5 5.5 1 0.43 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 34.6 35.6 1 1.41 Discovery Veins REN-19-34 -60 180 691844 5345282 82.9 83.5 0.6 1.7 Discovery Veins



*UTM's are in NAD83 Zone17U

*Length measurements are not true width, they are as measured in the core box

Assay QA/QC procedures followed by Renforth have demonstrated a nugget effect caused by the behavior of coarse gold, known to exist at New Alger, in the assay process. Due to this, to obtain results which are more representative of the gold content in the drill core, Renforth will be re-assaying a selection of the pulps from this program using screened metallics and multielement analysis. In addition to giving another gold value this technique will quantify other elements present and their amounts.

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to Laboratoire d'Analyse Bourlamaque, in Bourlamaque, Québec for fire assay for gold.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

