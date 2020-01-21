Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2020

21.01.2020 | 15:20
Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Discovers New Gold Bearing Zones in Unexplored Cadillac Break at Wholly Owned New Alger Property, Cadillac Mining Camp, Quebec

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTCPink:RFHRF) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the discovery of new gold bearing zones within unexplored areas of the Cadillac Break and successful results in the first drill program on the Discovery Veins, both on Renforth's wholly owned New Alger property, located on 1.4 kms of the Cadillac Break in the Cadillac Mining Camp, Quebec. Highlights of the first drill program in almost five years at New Alger are;

  • New Discovery of the gold-bearing Sericite Zone in Cadillac Break, which assayed up to 11.2 g/t Au over 0.5m. The Sericite zone was intersected over 160m in 3 holes and is open on strike, this zone is located north of any previous exploration
  • New Alger's Thompson-Cadillac Mine Veins (#1, 2 and 3) were all intersected in each hole and delivered widths >3m in assay in several instances, including 4.8m of 5.38 g/t Au, within which was 1.9m of 11.83 g/t Au in the #3 Vein as seen in the table below
  • The Cadillac Break, north of the Sericite Zone, yielded the discovery of several instances of gold. This area has seen no prior exploration, the presence of gold in the unexplored north zone is a new discovery which is open at New Alger
  • "Discovery Veins" proven gold bearing to depths of up to ~120m across entire stripped area, stripped over ~250m and are open on strike. The Discovery Veins, discovered by Renforth in 2017, have never been drilled previously
  • Gold was present in each of the 10 holes drilled in 2057m in the November 2019 program with a nugget effect observed in Renforth's internal QA/QC program. Selected samples which assayed >0.5 g/t Au will be resubmitted for a second assay

New Alger Cadillac Break Results Summary

New Alger mine area results from this drill program indicate that the Cadillac Break is gold-bearing within and outside of the previously focused on area where the Piché volcanics meet the Pontiac sediments in the south. In this program, Renforth obtained mineralization, as targeted, within the 3 vein systems that formed the historic Thompson-Cadillac Mine in the eastern portion of New Alger, recognized as the same veins present at the adjacent historic O'Brien Mine. These drill holes were selected as "undercuts" of Renforth's previous (2007, 2010) drilling, successfully extending mineralization deeper. The "mine vein" package strikes East-West across ~1.4 kms of the property and is approximately 100m in width. The discovery of the gold-bearing sericite zone in the previously undrilled north zone of the Cadillac Break adds ~40m to the width of the mineralized package, as seen in the only 3 holes to have tested this zone to date. One of the 3 holes went further north than the other two and encountered additional previously unknown gold mineralization at lithological contacts within the Cadillac Break schists, outside of the ~140 width of the currently defined mineralized package. Renforth's next drill program at New Alger will focus on drilling through the Cadillac Break and extending these findings and recent discoveries.

New Alger Cadillac Break Assay Highlights

DDH

Dip

Azimuth

UTM_E

UTM_N

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Zone

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

45.4

48.5

3.1

0.73

#1 Vein

incl.:

46.4

47.4

1

1.22

#1 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

53.6

56.6

3

0.45

#1 Vein

incl.:

55.6

56.6

1

0.73

#1 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

86

88.2

2.2

0.57

#1 Vein

incl.:

87.2

88.2

1

0.77

#1 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

105

106.1

1.1

1.17

#2 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

123.7

126.5

2.8

0.87

#2 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

130

134.8

4.8

5.38

#3 Vein

incl.:

130.8

132.7

1.9

11.83

#3 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

188

190

2

1.1

#3 Vein

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

215

217.9

2.9

2.79

Sericite Zone

incl.:

216

216.5

0.5

11.2

Sericite Zone

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

231.3

232.3

1

0.61

Sericite Zone

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

245.1

246.7

1.6

0.6

Sericite Zone

incl.:

246

246.7

0.7

0.95

Sericite Zone

REN-19-35

-45

0

691720

5345432

250.8

252

1.2

1.26

Sericite Zone

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

164

179

15

0.84

#1 vein

incl.:

166

179

13

0.93

#1 Vein

incl.:

166

169

3

1.5

#1 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

190.9

191.3

0.4

1.39

#2/3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

203.5

207.5

4

0.55

#2/3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

235

239.5

4.5

1.5

#2/3 Vein

incl.:

238.4

239.5

1.1

3.27

#2/3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

246.3

249

2.7

1.24

#2/3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

254.4

256.4

2

0.83

#2/3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

264.9

280.5

15

0.84

#3 Vein

OR

264.9

278

13.1

0.92

#3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

264.9

267.5

2.6

0.82

#3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

273.5

280.5

7

1.39

#3 Vein

or

275

280.5

5.5

1.64

#3 Vein

OR

276.5

280.5

4

2.01

#3 Vein

REN-19-36

-60

0

691627

5345369

351.9

355.1

3.2

2.15

Sericite Zone

REN-19-37

-50

0

691548

5345342

173.5

184.5

11

1.49

#1 Vein

or

174.5

184.5

10

1.61

#1 Vein

or

175.5

184.5

9

1.71

#1 Vein

or

175.5

183.5

8

1.8

#1 Vein

incl.:

180.5

183.5

3

2.76

#1 Vein

incl.:

182.5

183.5

1

4.78

#1 Vein

REN-19-37

-50

0

691548

5345342

191

199

8

1.52

#2 Vein

OR

192

199

7

1.6

#2 Vein

incl.:

192

194

2

3.57

#2 Vein

REN-19-37

-50

0

691548

5345342

230.7

239.6

8.9

0.9

#3 Vein

incl.:

230.7

232.7

2

2.15

#3 Vein

-50

0

691548

5345342

322.6

323.6

1

0.6

Sericite Zone


*UTM's are in NAD83 Zone17U

*Length measurements are not true width, they are as measured in the core box

New Alger Discovery Vein Results Summary

Renforth has sampled the Discovery Vein System across >500m of strike in the Pontiac Sediments South of the Cadillac Break, and stripped ~250m of this mineralization located on the crest of a hill, approximately 250m south of the New Alger mine area. This program drilled a total of 7 holes under the Discovery Vein stripping, each of the 7 holes returned gold values over the 250m of strike drilled. This program established that the Discovery Veins consist of multiple mineralized veins in the sediments, parallel to the Cadillac Break, which Renforth will explore further in the future as an open pit target. Mineralization in the Discovery Veins occurs on surface and up to a drilled depth of 120m; neither the width of the system, its' strike length or its' maximum depth have yet been defined. Assay values in this system range from 0.43 g/t Au to 20.8 g/t Au on surface and 0.45 g/t Au to 1.7 g/t Au underground, based upon sampling and drilling to date. The holes drilled in the Discovery Vein system consisted of a first hole targeting under the access trail, then 3 pairs of holes, each pair from the same set up but at different dips, in the eastern, central and western end of the Discovery Veins, in that order. Each of these holes undercut surface values, successfully extending the mineralization to depth in sub-vertical veins.

New Alger Discovery Vein Assay Highlights

DDH

Dip

Azimuth

UTM_E

UTM_N

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Zone

REN-19-28

-45

180

692051

5345398

4.1

4.7

0.6

0.55

Discovery Veins

REN-19-28

-45

180

692051

5345398

99.5

101

1.5

0.54

Discovery Veins

REN-19-28

-45

180

692051

5345398

177.3

180.3

3

0.31

Discovery Veins

incl.:

179.5

180.3

0.8

0.61

Discovery Veins

REN-19-29

-45

0

692067

5345269

26.3

27.2

0.9

0.82

Discovery Veins

REN-19-29

-45

0

692067

5345269

38

39.7

1.7

0.49

Discovery Veins

incl

39

39.7

0.7

0.99

Discovery Veins

REN-19-29

-45

0

692067

5345269

61

61.7

0.7

0.56

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

41

42

1

0.59

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

58

59.5

1.5

1.28

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

71.5

72.5

1

0.46

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

91

91.6

0.6

1.66

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

101.5

102.5

1

0.45

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

103.5

104.5

1

0.64

Discovery Veins

REN-19-30

-60

0

692067

5345269

109.5

111

1.5

0.51

Discovery Veins

REN-19-31

-45

180

691904

5345292

50

52.25

2.25

0.4

Discovery Veins

REN-19-31

-45

180

691904

5345292

50

50.5

0.5

0.43

Discovery Veins

REN-19-31

-45

180

691904

5345292

51.7

52.25

0.55

0.3

Discovery Veins

REN-19-32

-60

180

691904

5345292

21.5

23

1.5

0.29

Discovery Veins

REN-19-33

-45

180

691844

5345282

20.3

22.2

1.9

0.95

Discovery Veins

REN-19-33

-45

180

691844

5345282

44.5

46.5

2

0.79

Discovery Veins

incl.:

44.5

45.5

1

1.29

Discovery Veins

REN-19-34

-60

180

691844

5345282

4.5

5.5

1

0.43

Discovery Veins

REN-19-34

-60

180

691844

5345282

34.6

35.6

1

1.41

Discovery Veins

REN-19-34

-60

180

691844

5345282

82.9

83.5

0.6

1.7

Discovery Veins


*UTM's are in NAD83 Zone17U

*Length measurements are not true width, they are as measured in the core box

Assay QA/QC procedures followed by Renforth have demonstrated a nugget effect caused by the behavior of coarse gold, known to exist at New Alger, in the assay process. Due to this, to obtain results which are more representative of the gold content in the drill core, Renforth will be re-assaying a selection of the pulps from this program using screened metallics and multielement analysis. In addition to giving another gold value this technique will quantify other elements present and their amounts.

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to Laboratoire d'Analyse Bourlamaque, in Bourlamaque, Québec for fire assay for gold.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a "Qualified Person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.
Nicole Brewster
President and Chief Executive Officer
T:416-818-1393
E: nicole@renforthresources.com
#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances' additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may', "will', "plan', "expect', "believe', "anticipate', "estimate', "intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/573650/Renforth-Discovers-New-Gold-Bearing-Zones-in-Unexplored-Cadillac-Break-at-Wholly-Owned-New-Alger-Property-Cadillac-Mining-Camp-Quebec

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE